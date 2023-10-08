Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of DVAX opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,371.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $117,206.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $39,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,371.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,650,533 shares of company stock valued at $23,819,516. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

