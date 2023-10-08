e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. Bank of America increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,081 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,844 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

