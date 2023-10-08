Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Shares of AMAT opened at $140.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

