Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $400.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

