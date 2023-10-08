Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 514,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRU opened at $92.89 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

