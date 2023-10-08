Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRU opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.