Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on October 31st

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth about $249,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

