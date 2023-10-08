Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on October 31st

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth about $249,000.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
