Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EIC stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at $249,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.