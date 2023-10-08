East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

