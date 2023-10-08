Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

