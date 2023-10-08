Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 0.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $210.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

