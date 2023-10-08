eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.01 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

