Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,422 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

