Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Increased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 2.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,859 shares of company stock worth $14,080,422 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.70 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

