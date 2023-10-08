Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $565.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $536.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $601.84.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

