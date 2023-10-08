ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.66

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and traded as low as $13.00. ENB Financial shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 255 shares.

ENB Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

ENB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. ENB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

ENB Financial Company Profile

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

