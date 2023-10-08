Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ECPG. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ECPG opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,969,000 after buying an additional 592,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,084 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,579.8% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142,073 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

