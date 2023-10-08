Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

