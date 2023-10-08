Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after buying an additional 93,195,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after buying an additional 291,919 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,341,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,657,000 after buying an additional 121,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,629,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,667,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

