Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Up 4.7 %

Ero Copper stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.27. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.50%. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 1,531.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.