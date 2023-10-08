Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 20.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of GMBLP opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
