Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 20.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of GMBLP opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

