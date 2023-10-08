Evmos (EVMOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.73 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $18.73 million and $335,847.67 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

