Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Get Exelixis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Exelixis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,080 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.