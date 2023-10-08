Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.09.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $114.60 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.12 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $241,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $31,109,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 300.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.