Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exponent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.50.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent has a 1 year low of $84.03 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,277,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,146,000 after buying an additional 96,869 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

