FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.02). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

