Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FATE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2,178.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 254,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 243,798 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,671,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

