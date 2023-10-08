Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.36.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $305.40 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 94.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

