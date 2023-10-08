Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

