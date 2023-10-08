Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 1.4 %

FDUS opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 95.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 578,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

