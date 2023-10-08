Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $533.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.63 and a 200 day moving average of $471.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

