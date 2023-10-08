Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 5,656 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after purchasing an additional 131,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after purchasing an additional 284,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT opened at $159.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.