Fifth Third Bancorp Has $20.53 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.00.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $423.24 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.71 and a 200-day moving average of $446.47. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

