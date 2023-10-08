Fifth Third Bancorp Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,104,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,141,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $245.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

