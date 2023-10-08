Fifth Third Bancorp Has $25.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,199 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $729.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

