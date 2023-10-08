Fifth Third Bancorp Has $29.98 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.58 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.21.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

