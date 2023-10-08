Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $34,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

