Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.