Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,109 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $36,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $191.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

