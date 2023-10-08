Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,496 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $46,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.78.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WM

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.