Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,915 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,283 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $105,615,000 after purchasing an additional 63,954 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.01.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

