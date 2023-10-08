Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,712 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $40,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,808 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,637,000 after acquiring an additional 113,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,520 shares of company stock worth $2,763,744. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

