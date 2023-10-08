Firestone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 7,643 VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $47.44 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

