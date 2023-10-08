Firestone Capital Management Buys 29 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.49.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.