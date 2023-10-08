Firestone Capital Management Buys 29 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

