Firestone Capital Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 234,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 950,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 254,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

