Firestone Capital Management Has $283,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

