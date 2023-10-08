Firestone Capital Management Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $74.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

