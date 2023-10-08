Firestone Capital Management Has $993,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

