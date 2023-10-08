Firestone Capital Management Invests $2.29 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,439,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after buying an additional 3,776,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $34.64 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

