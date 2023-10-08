Firestone Capital Management Invests $227,000 in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

